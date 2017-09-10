© Agrees Latif / Reuters



With Hurricane Irma bearing down on the west coast of Florida with 140 mph winds, and last week Hurricane Harvey drowning Texas, there is much talk of CO2 causing the weather intensity changes. Why is it that longer term cycles, cosmic rays and the grand solar minimum are not discussed as causes in intensification for the changes globally we are seeing. I present my findings that cosmic rays are causing the extreme weather we are seeing and a timeline for more intensification based on feedback loops of more cloud cover due to a weakened magnetosphere allowing cosmic rays to form more clouds between 15,000-18,500 ft in the Earth's atmosphere.