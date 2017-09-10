Secret History
Declassified CIA docs reveal Hitler may have survived WW2, with picture to prove it
Jay Syrmopoulos
The Free Thought Project
Sat, 09 Sep 2017 14:46 UTC
FBI documents related to Adolf Hitler, which claimed the Nazi Fuehrer escaped Germany and took up residence in South America after World War II.
The files indicate that in 1955, the chief of the CIA's Western Hemisphere Division (WHD) received a secret memo with the subject line "Operational: Adolf Hitler," from the acting CIA station chief in Venezuela, which indicated that one of his sources had received a tip that the Nazi Fuhrer was indeed alive and living in Argentina.
Interestingly, these revelations seem to confirm declassified FBI documents that also claimed sources had indicated that Hitler was indeed living in Argentina.
While the official story sold to the global public is that Hitler died of suicide in the Fuhrerbunker, the actual truth may be vastly different from the popularized version of events.
The acting CIA station chief's informants, CIMELODY, was contacted by a former SS trooper Phillip Citroen, who claimed to have been in contact with Hitler-who was living under the pseudonym Adolph Schuttlemayer - about once a month in Colombia, while there on a trip from Maracaibo as an employee of the Royal Dutch Shipping Company.
The CIA documents reveal that Citroen told CIMELODY that he had even taken a photo with Hitler, and provided a grainy picture that was included in the CIA memo - with Hitler purported to be the man on the right.
colony of Nazis was present in Colombia that engaged in "idolatry of the Nazi past addressing him as 'der Fuhrer' and affording him the Nazi salute and storm trooper adulation," in reference to Hitler himself.
A seemingly strange response considering the magnitude of the report and veracity of the sources credibility in that Citroen was a former Nazi himself.
As The Free Thought Project previously reported:
"South America did indeed play host to many fleeing Nazis - including sadistic doctor Josef Mengele, whose torturous experimentation of Nazi concentration camp prisoners eventually branched into the study of twins. Later, in a small town in Brazil, one in five pregnancies resulted in births of twins - something Argentine historian Jorge Camarasa claimed in 2009 evidenced Mengele's handiwork following his escape from Germany."
Perhaps there is more to the story than a war weary public was led to believe in the wake of the devastation of WWII, and the truth lies somewhere other than what has became the official narrative of Hitler's death in the Fuhrerbunker with his bride - with reality being much closer to an escape with may other Nazi war criminals to South America.
