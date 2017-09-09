Earth Changes
Hurricane Jose strengthens to become an 'extremely dangerous' Category 4 storm
Daily Mail
Sat, 09 Sep 2017 09:05 UTC
According to the National Hurricane Center, the storm was 265 miles east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands at a rapid 18mph.
With winds picking up speed quickly, forecasters fear the storm may be on the brink of reaching Category 5 strength.
Jose is expected to pass near or east of the northeastern Leeward Islands on Saturday and is currently threatening several islands that were seriously damaged by Hurricane Irma.
Barbuda, a tiny Caribbean island of about 1,600 residents, was one of the most severely impacted when the eye of the hurricane passed over it on Wednesday, destroying telecommunication systems and cell towers.
According to Prime Minister Gaston Browne, the storm damaged about 90 percent of the buildings, leaving the nation 'literally a rubble'.
Across the US Virgin Islands, thousands of tourists were trapped, power lines were knocked down and leaves were knocked off trees.
On the island of St Martin, authorities reported looting and gunfire in St. Martin, and a curfew was imposed, reported several news outlets.
Meanwhile, the island of St Thomas saw its harbor in ruins in addition to hundreds of homes and dozens of businesses damaged.
Hurricane Irma weakened from a Category 5 to a still-frightening Category 4 on Friday morning with winds of 155mph as it heads toward Cuba and the Florida coastline.
This is the first time on record that the Atlantic Ocean has had two storms with 150-plus mph winds at the same time, according to Colorado State University meteorologist Philip Klotzbach.
'I don't think it takes a rocket scientist to know that further damage is imminent,' said Inspector Frankie Thomas of the Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda at a news conference.
However, meteorologists say Jose will likely head back out to sea by Monday.
'It's insult added to injury definitely, but nothing compared to what they already went through,' said Jeff Masters of the private forecasting service Weather Underground. 'It's going to hamper relief efforts, so that's a big deal.'
The progressive development of man is vitally dependent on invention. It is the most important product of his creative brain. Its ultimate purpose is the complete mastery of mind over the material world, the harnessing of the forces of nature to human needs.
This is the difficult task of the inventor who is often misunderstood and unrewarded. But he finds ample compensation in the pleasing exercises of his powers and in the knowledge of being one of that exceptionally privileged class without whom the race would have long ago perished in the bitter struggle against pitiless elements.
