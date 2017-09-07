© Páll Stefánsson
A number of earthquakes were detected at Bárðarbunga in Vatnajökull tonight, according to the Icelandic Met Office. The largest quake was 4.1 in magnitude, with another one following at 4.0.

The quakes were a total of 21, with three of them over 3.0 in magnitude. There are currently no signs of increased volcanic activity in the area, although it has seen a large number of quakes over the past years.

Bárðarbunga is located north-west of Vatnajökull, Iceland's largest glacier. It is considered a highly active volcanic area, having last erupted between the years 2014-2015.