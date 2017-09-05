© Tom Dempsey
April 21, 2009: La Cumbre volcano erupts lava into the Pacific Ocean creating steam
Shortly after noon on September 4, 2017, crew on Lindblad Expeditions/National Geographic ship Endeavor II observed a volcanic eruption at Fernandina Island in the Galapagos of Ecuador. The National Park of Galapagos was immediately notified.

It was confirmed as a new eruptive phase of Fernandina's La Cumbre volcano.

After eight years of relative calm, this volcano began generating a column of water vapor and magmatic gases that were about four kilometers high.

© Judith Beermann
Fernandina Island erupts September 4, 2017
By early evening, a volcanic ash advisory was reported.