Shortly after noon on September 4, 2017, crew on Lindblad Expeditions/National Geographic ship Endeavor II observed a volcanic eruption at Fernandina Island in the Galapagos of Ecuador. The National Park of Galapagos was immediately notified.It was confirmed as a new eruptive phase of Fernandina's La Cumbre volcano.By early evening, a volcanic ash advisory was reported.