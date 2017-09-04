Surprising Link Between Vision Loss and Alzheimer's

"Based on data from two large studies of older Americans ... [t]he research team found that having distance vision worse than 20/40 and even the perception of having bothersome vision problems were associated with almost threefold higher odds of cognitive impairment.

Near-vision problems were less associated with higher odds of dementia or cognitive impairment ... Regular vision screening of older Americans could help to catch people at greater risk of cognitive problems and dementia, the study team writes ..."

"Alzheimer's disease ... has multiple cognitive subtypes. These are usually broken down into memory, language, executive, attention and visuospatial functioning. The variant of AD in which visual symptoms are prominent due to the localized pathology in the parieto-occipital region is often referred to as visual variant Alzheimer's disease ...

The interconnection between eye and brain suggests that it is reasonable to look for ocular manifestations of neurodegenerative disease and regard the eye as an extension of the [central nervous system] CNS. In embryological development, the eyes and brain have a similar origin. The eyes are formed from the anterior neural tube, an area that later gives rise to the forebrain.

Ocular development occurs through specification of the eye field post-neural induction. This process involves specific transcription factors that are also conserved in brain development. One such factor, a 'master regulator' gene of the development of the eye field, Pax6, plays an essential role in neural development. When expressed ectopically, Pax6 can induce ocular formation in other parts of the body, whereas its impairment or knockout disrupts neurogenesis in the cortex."

The Role of Amyloid Beta in Vision Loss and Dementia

"Kerbage et al. suggested using a florescent amyloid binding ligand in order to maximize the chances of detecting Aβ [amyloid beta] in the lens.

By compounding the ligand substance (aftobetin hydrochloride) into a sterile ophthalmic ointment suitable for topical application; in combination with an in vivo pulsed laser fluorescent spectroscopy in a group of 20 AD [Alzheimer's disease] and 20 healthy controls the authors were able to detect supranuclear amyloid in the lens of most AD patients with a sensitivity of 85 percent and specificity of 95 percent ...

The authors found a correlation between fluorescence uptake values in the lens with amyloid burden in the brain detected quantified using PET."

Zinc and Antioxidants Help Protect Against Vision Loss and Alzheimer's

"Zinc, copper and iron have recently been reported to be concentrated to 0.5 to 1 mmol/L in amyloid plaque. In vitro, rapid Abeta [amyloid beta] aggregation is mediated by [zinc],14 promoted by the alpha-helical structure of Abeta, and is reversible with chelation. In addition, Abeta produces hydrogen peroxide in a [copper/iron]-dependent manner, and the hydrogen peroxide formation is quenched by [zinc]. Moreover, zinc preserves the nontoxic properties of Abeta.15

Although the zinc-binding proteins apolipoprotein E epsilon4 allele and alpha(2)-macroglobulin have been characterized as two genetic risk factors for AD, zinc exposure as a risk factor for AD has not been rigorously studied. Based on our findings, we envisage that zinc may serve twin roles by both initiating amyloid deposition and then being involved in mechanisms attempting to quench oxidative stress and neurotoxicity derived from the amyloid mass."

The Role of Iron in Alzheimer's

Astaxanthin - A Potent Brain Food That May Protect Against Dementia

"Astaxanthin improved cognition in a small clinical trial and boosted proliferation and differentiation of cultured nerve stem cells ... Astaxanthin's clinical success extends beyond protection against oxidative stress and inflammation, to demonstrable promise for slowing age-related functional decline."

Mitochondrial Dysfunction Is at the Heart of Alzheimer's

"If you've got inflammation going on, you are making the amyloid because ... it is a very effective endogenous antimicrobial. [I]n that case, it's not really a disease ... [It's] a falling apart of the system. You're making amyloid because you're fighting microbes, because you're ... inflamed, because you are decreased in your trophic support (insulin resistance, and so on) or because [you're toxic].



Guess what amyloid does beautifully? It binds toxins like metals, mercury and copper. It's very clear you're making [amyloid] to protect yourself. It's all well and good if you want to remove it, but make sure to remove the inducer of it before you remove it. Otherwise, you're putting yourself at risk."

Alzheimer's Screening Tests

EMFs - A Wildly Underestimated Contributor to Alzheimer's

Educate Yourself About Alzheimer's Prevention