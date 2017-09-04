© Stephen McKay / Wikipedia

Bolton Town Hall in Greater Manchester was evacuated on Monday after a "suspicious package" was found.Bolton Councillor Nick Peel tweeted that the cordon had been lifted and the evacuation was over.Police responded to the incident in Victoria Square just before 1pm on Monday."Officers are currently responding to a report that a suspicious package had been found in Victoria Square, Bolton," police tweeted."A precautionary evacuation is being carried out, and a 200 metre-cordon is in place."There is disruption to the area and more details will follow."Kyle Young tweeted: "All going off in Bolton this afternoon. Security alert at the town hall. Local businesses and banks evacuated."