Even more concerning is Mr. Comey even circulated an early draft statement to select members of senior FBI leadership.
The news on Thursday came after James Comey admitted in Congressional testimony that he leaked likely classified information to the media.
This was AFTER he told Senator Grassley under oath that he never leaked information.
On Friday former FBI Assistant Director James Kallstrom said it is obvious that James Comey has been in with the Clintons from the beginning.
James Kallstrom: This whole thing was a joke to begin with, this so-called investigation of Hillary Clinton... The fact that a grand jury was never empaneled would tell any investigator, I don't care if you've only been on the job for a day, that this whole thing was not going to be legitimate. And it wasn't. It was an absolute joke... It makes no sense and he makes no sense. He makes no sense. He was just a total embarrassment. He let the American people down by not looking at these crimes... The crimes would land a normal person in Leavenworth federal prison.
