© Mount Washington Observatory
It's a beautiful, but chilly start to the day on the summit of Mount Washington!
The Mount Washington Observatory has recorded snowfall on top of Mount Washington on Friday!

According to the observatory's Facebook page, the snow was brought in by 25 degree temperatures and hurricane force winds.

The first taste of winter brings mixed reviews from residents and tourists. Some can't wait to strap on their ski gear, others are cherishing the warm weather while it lasts.

Officials from the observatory say the first recorded snowfall usually comes toward the end of September, but snow this early is not uncommon. In fact, snow has fallen on the summit every month of the year at some point.

Between mid-July to early August, the temperatures on the summit are usually around 49 degrees.