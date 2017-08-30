Puppet Masters
Assad notes several states halted financing terrorists after Syrian Army's victories
Sputnik
Wed, 30 Aug 2017 19:44 UTC
"Several countries have changed their positions in relation to the victories of the Syrian Army and its allies. Most importantly, several countries have taken measures aiming to suppress the financing of terrorists remaining in Syria," Assad at a meeting with Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Hossein Jaberi Ansari, as quoted by the presidential press service.
The Syrian president also noted the importance of the assistance provided by Iran and several other states, adding that the "project of terror in Syria is defeated, and there is no way back, until the total victory and restoration of peace and security in the entire territory of Syria".
The Syrian president has repeatedly accused some Western states and Syrian neighboring states of allegedly financially supporting militants fighting against government forces in the country.
Earlier this months, reports emerged, saying that Turkey had decided to end its support for the National Coalition for Syrian Revolutionary and Opposition Forces, which local experts consider to be Ankara's "goodwill gesture toward Damascus." However, Assad said last week that Damascus doesn't consider Turkey to be its partner.
Syria has been in the grip of a civil war for over six years. Government forces are fighting against Syrian opposition groups who strive to overthrow Assad, as well as numerous extremist and terrorist groups, such as the al-Nusra Front and Daesh.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Daesh prison full of torture devices and drugs uncovered in Iraqi Tal Afar
- Day care worker charged with abandonment for not reporting missing child for more than 5 hours
- Assad notes several states halted financing terrorists after Syrian Army's victories
- Harvey flooding causes massive sinkhole in Rosenberg, Texas
- Idiot cop pepper sprays and tases unresponsive stroke victim after traffic accident
- Medusa File II: No end to coverups
- Shallow magnitude 5.2 earthquake hits off the coast of Guam
- Parisian thieves steal over €250,000 worth of wine from a private catacomb cellar
- 26,290 earthquakes recorded for Turkey in first 7 months of 2017; most seismic activity for 15 years
- Rohani dismisses US call for UN access to its military sites
- Fake Apology: Kathy Griffin not sorry for photo of decapitated Trump
- Bronx mother found dead with rosary beads stuffed down her throat
- Soy formula is a formula for disaster
- Saturn's rings may be far younger than previously thought
- Series of mysterious killings around isolated walking trails solved after man charged with murder in two cases
- Transgender policy for military frozen by Mattis, will allow troops to serve pending results of study
- Frankfurt to evacuate 60,000 people to diffuse WWII British bomb
- Another failure in the making: Researchers are testing a vaccine to treat opioid addiction
- Chronic constipation is on the rise
- Hurricane Harvey sweeps away 'cultural revolution', highlights human ability to help one another
- Assad notes several states halted financing terrorists after Syrian Army's victories
- Medusa File II: No end to coverups
- Rohani dismisses US call for UN access to its military sites
- Transgender policy for military frozen by Mattis, will allow troops to serve pending results of study
- Trump could be facing a fresh crisis in his Administration
- Ceasefires with ISIS are only okay when U.S. makes them - Lebanon condemned for doing the same thing
- Making stuff up on Twitter is the new 'journalism', and we deserve it for not questioning media sources or narratives
- Stop comparing the Taliban to Daesh - it's nothing like Daesh
- US threatens to bomb ISIS convoy that agreed to leave Lebanon under Hezbollah deal
- Trump Tower in Moscow? More misleading Russia-gate propaganda
- Hillary Clinton's release of latest book-length whine has Dems worried, irritated
- Sen. Diane Feinstein surprises SF crowd by expressing hope for Trump
- Tokyo and Washington want international embargo of oil to North Korea
- Oil prices keep falling despite Texas refineries being knocked out by storm
- Italian government makes offer they cannot refuse, sends migrants to Mafia villas
- Federal judge dismisses Sarah Palin's defamation lawsuit against NY Times
- Rupert Murdoch's Sky to stop broadcasting Fox News in UK
- No way May! Brussels to 'block' direct Brexit negotiations with Macron and Merkel
- Florida republican announces amendment to stop farcical Mueller investigations
- AG Sessions says 2016 saw highest drug death toll in US history
- Daesh prison full of torture devices and drugs uncovered in Iraqi Tal Afar
- Day care worker charged with abandonment for not reporting missing child for more than 5 hours
- Idiot cop pepper sprays and tases unresponsive stroke victim after traffic accident
- Parisian thieves steal over €250,000 worth of wine from a private catacomb cellar
- Fake Apology: Kathy Griffin not sorry for photo of decapitated Trump
- Bronx mother found dead with rosary beads stuffed down her throat
- Series of mysterious killings around isolated walking trails solved after man charged with murder in two cases
- Frankfurt to evacuate 60,000 people to diffuse WWII British bomb
- Hurricane Harvey sweeps away 'cultural revolution', highlights human ability to help one another
- CNN reporter roasted by Harvey flood survivor for pushing 'microphone in her face'
- Houston cops arrest 14 armed robbers and looters in Harvey aftermath
- Terry Pratchett's 10 unfinished novels destroyed by steamroller according to author's wishes
- Christopher Columbus statue beheaded by vandals in Yonkers' Memorial Park
- Voters split on US troop increase in Afghanistan
- Texas shale drillers hit hard by Hurricane Harvey
- Best Buy claims photo of water selling for $42 per case in Houston was a "big mistake"
- Antifa attacks free-lance journalist: What violence on the Left?
- Russian arms manufacturer Kalashnikov unveils anti-drone gun
- Poll finds majority of Americans fed up with politically correct corporate discrimination
- More than half of Britons think Islam 'poses a threat to the West,' study reveals
- The New York Times 1917 - 2017: Publishing Fake News on Russia and Other Official Enemies
- Unraveling the mystery of Zorats Karer, Armenia's 'Stonehenge'
- Peru discovers 16 Chinese migrants in pre-Incan burial site
- Antifa flag comes directly from German Communist Party in 1932
- Genetic analysis of mummy DNA reveals ancient Egyptians closely related to Middle Easterners, not central Africans
- Scientists discover ancient works not read since the Dark Ages at Egyptian monastery
- Antony Sutton, Skull & Bones, Hitler, The Bush Family
- Princess Diana's driver: That night in the hospital
- 10 world's oldest artifacts from Armenia
- New study reveals link between Armenian genetics and Neolithic Europeans
- Leading British scholar: 'We shouldn't be taking the Bible literally'
- Armenia's six-pointed star - 5000 years old
- New film reveals that Prince William and Prince Harry had not seen Princess Diana in the month prior to her death
- Armenia: Spread of agriculture
- Newly discovered tablets reveal ancient Babylonians knew a form of trigonometry superior to modern version
- Armenian Highlands, land of the horse
- Discovery of the Great Wall of Siberia, 1st millennium BC
- Analyzing mummy genes: Could ancient Egyptians be closely related to Middle Easterners?
- Mathematical secrets of ancient Babylonian tablet unlocked
- Paul Craig Roberts: The so-called Civil War was not fought over slavery
- Saturn's rings may be far younger than previously thought
- Nearly three-mile wide Asteroid Florence will pass close to earth on September 1st
- Tyrannized by technology: Your cell phone could soon be turned into a mobile, scannable version of your "papers"
- Superhero astronomer needed: China offering over a million dollars for a foreigner to run the world's largest telescope
- Immune cells may prevent stem cell growth in spinal cord repair
- Forty years on, Voyager spacecrafts still hurtles through space
- Neuroscientist creates mouse neuron based computer chip that can smell explosives
- Thunderbolts Space News: Electric Comets
- The basis of the Universe may be Information, not energy or matter
- The research is not conclusive: You did not inherit your intelligence solely from your mother
- Russia installs Crimea bridge railway arch in unique operation
- Are superbrains getting closer? Musk 'lines up $100m' to fund Neuralink brain-computer interface
- Science journal study shows how neurons in the auditory cortex respond to pitch in speech
- Twins eye-tracking study offers insight into autism
- Anna Karenina hypothesis: A Grand Unified Theory of unhealthy microbiomes
- 'Dark DNA' could change thinking on evolution
- Yes Virginia, there are boys and girls: Most authoritative gender-difference review paper tackles the controversy
- Racist & sexist AI bots could discriminate against job, insurance & loans - tech experts
- Orange peels revive a Costa Rican forest
- Billionaires, Big AG, join venture investors funding lab-grown meat
- Harvey flooding causes massive sinkhole in Rosenberg, Texas
- Shallow magnitude 5.2 earthquake hits off the coast of Guam
- 26,290 earthquakes recorded for Turkey in first 7 months of 2017; most seismic activity for 15 years
- Tropical storm Irma strengthening, tracking across Atlantic; landfall could be either the Caribbean islands, Bahamas or Carolinas
- 12 tornadoes seen in a day near Sochi, Russia
- Harvey makes 3rd landfall, striking Louisiana for the first time
- Worst monsoons in recent history kill 1,200 and displace over 40 million in India, Nepal & Bangladesh (PHOTOS & VIDEOS)
- Total of 30 killed in 2 landslides in China, 12 missing
- Danger zones declared around volcano in Vanuatu
- Woman dies following pit bull terrier attack in Calhoun County, Florida
- Tornadoes and microbursts: Weather opposites, but equally destructive
- Australia's crop losses and emerging Grand Solar Minimum weather patterns
- Last days of Russian summer bring snow to Sakha Republic
- Monsoon floods brings Mumbai to a standstill
- Ever intensifying human animal conflict in the state of Jammu and Kashmir, India
- Update: Flood death toll rises to 514 in Bihar, India
- Four feared dead after mudslides hit Sironko, Uganda
- Update: Death toll increases to 17 in China landslide
- Turkey unprepared as Istanbul battered by 3rd mega-storm this summer (VIDEOS)
- Record-setting heat wave coming to Southern California
- Meteor lights up northern New Zealand skies
- Meteor fireball streaks across US east coast skies
- Meteor shower from dead comet arises again after 58 years
- Large meteor fireball filmed over Krugersdorp, South Africa
- Meteor fireball recorded over Morocco
- Night sky meteor fireball stuns residents of Warwick, Australia
- Meteor fireball streaks over Southern California
- Meteor fireball flies over central Florida
- Asteroid Florence to sweep past Earth on September 1st
- Homeowner who heard a loud bang discovers a 15-inch wide blazing crater in his garden in Appling, Georgia
- Experts: Loud bang over Weston, UK may have been comet or asteroid
- Meteor fireball lights up the skies over western Washington State
- Meteor fireball fragments over southern France
- Orange meteor fireball shocks skywatchers in New South Wales
- Meteorite crashes into field in Rajasthan, India
- Meteor fireball explodes over Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico
- Meteor lights up night sky over Canadian province of British Columbia
- Dashcam captures meteor fireball flying over Ekaterinburg, Russia
- And another: 'Amazing' meteor fireball recorded over Cordoba, Spain
- Stunning meteor fireball seen over Madrid, Spain
- Soy formula is a formula for disaster
- Another failure in the making: Researchers are testing a vaccine to treat opioid addiction
- Chronic constipation is on the rise
- Nine day sugar-free diet cut fatty liver in children by 20 percent
- Largest-ever epidemiological study (PURE) shakes up nutritional field: High fat intake beneficial
- Major Lancet study finds low-fat diet filled with refined sugars can lead to early death
- LGB older adults more likely to suffer chronic health conditions than heterosexuals, study finds
- Clinical trial to use nicotine patches to treat chronic lung disease
- Major study: Four cups of coffee a day could decrease your chances of early death
- Dancing is more effective at turning back the clock on aging than regular exercise
- What are terpenoids and how can they benefit your health?
- Anti-inflammatory effects of vitamin D can prevent heart failure
- God help us all - Google is about to enter the dubious field of psychiatry
- The science behind why onions make us cry
- Creosote bush: Native American medicinal plant may be stronger than modern drugs
- Stoking the culture of alarmism - Wall Street Journal publishes op-ed against anti-vaccine activists
- SOTT Focus: The Health & Wellness Show: Fungus Among Us
- Anxious? Your gut bacteria may be to blame
- How Big Pharma & Big Food ensure that we get sick and they make money
- Modern day health propaganda revealed
- Antifa & Neo-Nazi Propaganda: Are you susceptible?
- The epidemic that will destroy America is its permanent state of adolescence
- New study shows that expressions of appreciation help alleviate the burdens of spousal caregiving, relieve stress
- Man who had near-death experience describes what happens to 'good souls' and 'bad souls' after they die
- Saving your sanity and career: Six toxic relationships to avoid like the plague
- Been there, done that? Strange signs that your soul may have reincarnated from a past life
- Adulting and the disappearance of the American grown-up
- Energetic wellness - Simple ways to boost your vitality
- Animal companions: Why do humans talk to animals if they can't understand?
- How 'trauma bonding' leads people to stay in abusive relationships
- Accepting negative emotions can make you feel better in the long run
- How smart phones make today's teens unhappy & cause dramatic shifts in behavior
- Which spouse's happiness is most important for marital satisfaction?
- The importance of finding common ground and empathy in a hardening world
- Making American parenting great again
- Keeping your head when many Americans are rapidly descending into madness
- Study finds that optimism often leads people to inaction
- Human thought and water
- Reality creation? Manipulating the mass mind & attention
- Emotional intelligence in the workplace: Business leaders weigh in on what makes an exceptional employee
- Mysterious sounds and spectral visits
- Colombia and the startling discovery of mysterious mummies
- Indian man claims to eat electricity instead of food
- Did California weather forecaster Aaron Perlman see a sasquatch?
- Chasing Chupacabras in Puerto Rico and the story that wasn't
- Ghostly airman haunts Loch Ness?
- 1950s flying saucer filmed above crop circle
- Dallas' graveyard synchronicity: M.I.B.s, Bonnie and Clyde
- Latest 'spark-emitting' UFO stirs memories of UK's Warminster Thing
- A paranormal pair of Goth ghouls
- The history of real zombie encounters
- Eclipse-like crop circle appears just days before the solar eclipse
- This man searched for the Yeti for 60 Years—and found It
- The harrowing tale of the Demon of Spreyton
- Researchers discuss UFOs in the "Western corridor" of Argentina
- Book review: 'Demons, The Devil, And Fallen Angels'
- 50 years later, Falcon Lake still Canada's best-documented UFO case
- Hovering black object and other UFOs seen in skies of Bradbury, Australia
- UFOs caught on camera during the solar eclipse
- Rendlesham Forest UFO expert now says co-author deceived him with untrue account
- Satire: Antifa protesters vow to disrupt Neo-Nazi rally...or whatever else happens to be going on that day
- Going viral: Dog snapped carrying bag of food after Hurricane Harvey
- Soldier excited to take over his Dad's old patrol route in the never-ending war in Afghanistan
- New dietary laws demand Catholic church put nutritional information on communion wafers
- Nation rallies around Ronald McDonald statue that embodies country's true heritage
- Authorities advise on possible "Lizard Man" and "Bigfoot" sightings during solar eclipse
- UK aircraft carriers named after Royal Family because they're a huge waste of money
- Credible US intel warns that North Korea may be in possession of a Godzilla
- 'Yar argoin tew farst': Village updates road signs so locals can understand them
- Cats busy celebrating Human Slave Day!
- Save the universe from alien infection! NASA seeks Planetary Protection Officer
- Leaked photos link Corbyn to known international terrorist
- Put a lid on it! Curious cockatoo shuts cheeky cat inside basket after she takes a swipe at her
- Fifty Shades of Cray? Twitterverse suggests more appropriate titles for Hillary's new memoir
- This is for Boaty: Swedish railway company accepts public vote to name new train 'Trainy McTrainface'
- 'Robot drowned': Twitter baffled by robot 'suicide' (PHOTOS)
- Golden retriever rescues drowning fawn off Long Island beach
- New NATO flag to better capture its diverse values?
- Owners shocked when family dog gives birth to mint green puppy
- Captured ISIS' fleet of high-tech Ukrainian tanks now on display in Mosul
Quote of the Day
All political thinking for years past has been vitiated in the same way. People can foresee the future only when it coincides with their own wishes, and the most grossly obvious facts can be ignored when they are unwelcome.
Recent Comments
Naltrexone has been around for decades, here's a Wikipedia [Link] and a quote from the page: Naltrexone is a medication that stops the activity of...
Fear mongering. There always must be an Enemy for the Western Cultures. It is Islam now, Communism prior, Facism before that and Blacks before...
Fuck Oil. They use the substance for everything from Fuel and clothing to plastics and chemicals, in which the powers that control it profit from...
Of course some folks embedded with Daesh get to ride choppers out. RHIP. Obviously saving civilians has not been a US priority, ever!
Sore Loser Monologues are the best Toilet Paper in Hell for wiping one ass whilst suffering Eternal Diarrhea of Damnation. Looks like there also...
Assad notes several states halted financing terrorists after Syrian Army's victoriesSyrian President Bashar Assad said that victories of the Syrian army and its allies over terrorists have resulted in several states giving up their support for "terrorists" in the country....