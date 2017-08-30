© YouTube/Adapt 2030 (screen capture)

This grand solar minimum it seems the Southern Hemisphere is leading by one season of intensity and as we look for trends to show the future we should focus on wetter and more humid conditions. These will continue to amplify as more cosmic rays enter the atmosphere and create more cloud cover. Additionally insects, animals and bird life will begin to mass migrate as cooler conditions set in globally. Reduction of crops in Australia, return to cool and before unseen pests are going to be the norm. Australia is the front line for GSM climate change.