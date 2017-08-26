"As far as Syria is concerned, I think Israel has been defeated", said the Arab affairs analyst on Israel's TV station Channel Two.The Israeli analyst pointed out that Israel and its intelligence services failed to understand what was exactly going on in Syria, adding that they underestimated the role of Iran in the conflict."We are defeated because we suffer from the complex of the first Lebanon war", he further added.The analyst considered that Israel could have entered the south of Syria and even proceed to as far as the outskirts of Damascus, where it would align itself with the so-called "moderate rebels", but eventually opted out from doing so, namely due to safety concerns, in addition to its government constantly being pressed not to make such moves, noting that such practice contradicts that of the early Zionist movement from times before the establishment of the State of Israel when the Zionist agents would try to penetrate into every Arab section within the British Mandate of Palestine."The rebels are no longer the key actors, and it's only a matter of time before they are completely eliminated", the analyst said, noting that the so-called "Free Syrian Army" practically no longer exists.