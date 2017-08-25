The 2.2 magnitude earthquake was reported around 11 a.m. about a half-mile offshore from Cape Elizabeth, the United States Geological Society recorded. One person reported to WMTW News 8, "It didn't feel very minor to me. My whole house shook and it sounded like an explosion. My first thought was all the aircraft in the area for air show."

Earthquakes below a 3.0 magnitude are considered low intensity and are felt "by very few under especially favorable conditions," the USGS writes. According to Scholastic, during a 2.0 magnitude, "Trees sway. Small ponds ripple. Doors swing slowly. But you can't tell that an earthquake is to blame."

USGS data

Nearly a dozen minor earthquakes have been reported across Maine since 2015.

The last significant earthquake in Maine happened on Oct. 16, 2012. It was felt more than 100 miles away in Boston.

The strongest earthquake recorded in Maine, a magnitude 5.1, happened in March 1904.