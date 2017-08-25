Society's Child
Sorry Snowflakes: 85% of Americans see freedom of speech as more important than not offending others
TOM CICCOTTA
Breitbart
Thu, 24 Aug 2017 16:07 UTC
A new poll released by Rasmussen Reports on Wednesday revealed that over 85 percent of American adults believe that the right to free speech is "more important than making sure no one is offended by what others say." A mere eight percent said they believe that guarding against personal offense is more important than protecting free speech.
73 percent also agreed with the famous line often attributed to Voltaire: "I disapprove of what you say but will defend to the death your right to say it." Another 10 percent disagreed with that statement, and 17 percent said they are undecided.
The poll reveals that there is bipartisan agreement with regards to freedom of speech. Despite overwhelming support for speech rights, Democrats are slightly less supportive as a group of protecting speech for those they disagree with than are Republicans.
Additionally, 47 percent of respondents said they believe that most college administrators and professors are more interested in getting students to toe a specific political line rather than to participate in a free exchange of ideas.
Reader Comments
LindaMay · 2017-08-25T16:18:56Z
That s been obvious for decades!!
Keep slitting US!!
Keep slitting US!!
For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.
~ Ephesians 6:12
- King James Bible
US WorldRecord Holder of BeastlyPsychosis. SolarEclipse aint over folks!! Eclipe!!!!!!! ECLIPSE!!!!!!! ECLIPSE!!!!!!!
That s been obvious for decades!! Keep slitting US!!
I think the plan is for Charles to abdicate and there be a hand-off to William. I don't think Charles ever wanted the position anyway. It's much...
What an absolutely horrid sight! :O But loudmouths for sure!
