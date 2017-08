© People's Daily

But users on Chinese social media website Weibo had little sympathy for the rider.

Let this be a lesson to us all.A man riding a scooter was going down a street in the Chinese city of Guangxi, when a massive sinkholeHis arm up, looking at his cell phone, he remains oblivious to the scene and carries on driving - until he falls right in.Here's the moment it happened:While sinkholes don't usually open in the middle of the road for no reason, it's been happening more in rapidly urbanising parts of China, where extensive roadworks shifts the soil underneath the asphalt.Authorities have yet to offer an official reason for the sinkhole."He's using a phone while riding a scooter. Sorry I really have no sympathy," said one user. "It's fine if you walk on the sidewalk while using your phone but this is too much, it's so dangerous," another chipped in.Well one thing's for sure, he probably won't be using his phone while driving again for a long time.