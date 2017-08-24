© Stone Cold Truth



The Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI). They collect and coordinate Intel sharing among all the other agencies.

Central Intelligence Agency. Spying on foreign governments and conducting covert operations including assassination, overthrowing foreign governments and furthering the ideals of democracy.

National Security Agency. Stands for "No Such Agency. It focuses on gathering signal and other electronic information. The NSA monitors, collects and processes every single phone call, every text message, and every email, radio broadcast both foreign and domestic. Every day the NSA collects and stores 1.7 billion emails, phone calls and all other types of communication including internet, social media, private corporation, and secret diplomatic government communications. The NSA separates this data into 70 separate databases.

Defense Intelligence Agency. This is the Pentagon's top spy agency and is responsible for collecting and analyzing intel on foreign militaries.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation. Its job has law enforcement and intelligence functions including fighting terrorism, cyber attacks and espionage.

Department of State- Bureau of Intelligence and Research. Their job is to collect and analyze Intel on global affairs for the secretary of state and other diplomats. Among its objectives are weapons proliferation, human trafficking, and drug smuggling.

Department of Homeland Security- Office of Intelligence and Analysis. These guys are the hated airport security guards that make you take off your shoes and belt. They deal with border issues, transportation security and bio defense.

Drug Enforcement Administration- Office of National Security Intelligence.They are responsible for monitoring and seizing illegal drugs and the forfeiture of assets.

Department of the Treasury- Office of Intelligence and Analysis. They work to stop money laundering of terrorist, drug kingpins, weapons dealers and international criminals.

Department of Energy- Office of Intelligence and Counterintelligence. These guys are in charge of providing Intel on foreign nuclear weapons, energy security, science and technology, and nuclear energy, safety and waste.

National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency. The NGIA provides analysis and Intel about earth's natural and manmade features for combat, humanitarian and disaster relief purposes. They operate the reference for the GPS system. They watch us from space.

National Reconnaissance Office. The NRO designs, builds and operates our nation's satellites providing real time imagery, navigation and early warning of missile launches. They also watch from space. The following are MIP.

Air Force Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance. The Air Force's intelligence branch uses airplanes, drones and satellites to identify hideouts, bunkers, mobile launchers and weapons caches. It is also responsible for code-breaking activities within the Air Force. All that surveillance takes up a lot of digital space - in 2013, alone received 20 terabytes of data daily, processed 460,000 hours of video and disseminated 2.6 million images.

Army Military Intelligence. The Army's intelligence branch intercepts electronic communications and provides maps, ground imagery and information on foreign forces to assist fighters in the battlefield.

Office of Naval Intelligence. The Navy's intelligence branch keeps tabs on foreign scientific and technological research, analyzes the structure, tactics and readiness of foreign naval forces, and tracks merchant shipping to identify illicit activity.

Marine Corps Intelligence. The Marine Corps' intelligence officers create military maps, intercept and translate radio and electronic signals, analyze images collected from sensors and carry out counterintelligence.

Coast Guard Intelligence. The Coast Guard, part of the military and the Department of Homeland Security, protects and defends more than 100,000 miles of coastline and inland waterways. On an average day, the Coast Guard conducts 45 search-and-rescue cases, seizes 874 pounds of cocaine, interdicts 17 migrants and helps move $8.7 billion worth of goods.

One of the most important issues that President Trump needs to address is the astronomical financial costs of the U.S. Intelligence Community and the security of the American people.The "intelligence community" is a runaway train, an avalanche of over indulgence that runs itself, regardless of who is posturing as its director. This so called "community" is at the very heart of the deep state.The spy industry is drowning in data. In this case less is more. What I mean by that is that gathering intelligence is the primary concern of all U.S spy agencies. In times past, most Intel was gathered by case officers and their informants. It was the job of the case officer to determine if information any informant offered was of any value.Based on the particular operational needs, the case officer would send the best Intel up through his chain of command to be further gleaned and graded. But with the advances in technology, the powers that be decided that it would bein a continuous nonstop feeding frenzy.Picture if you will a football field filled from the grass to the tallest seats with documents of every conceivable subject all to be read and reported on by only one single person! You get the picture.In 2005, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) was created to coordinate the various agencies and their vast collection of information. The ODNI started out with roughly 12 employees but has since expanded to over 1,700. The problem is that the ODNI has no legal or budget authority over the agencies it supervises. Those agencies largely ignore the ODNI yet each year the ODNI is granted more and more money without having to show any sizable results. It's not just the ODNI.Is it safe? The U.S. Intelligence budget has two major components: The National Intelligence Program (NIP) and the Military Intelligence Program (MIP).The NIP encompasses all the non-military intelligence gathering agencies. The MIP includes the agencies under military and Department of Defense in support of military operations. Together the MIP and NIP make up the 17 spy agencies under the "direction" of the ODNI. Here's who they are. The following are NIP:That's a hell of a lot of analysis and intelligence. So why is it that all of those forces and $70 billion can't keep us informed and ahead of what's happening in the world until after it happens? How was Russia able to invade the Ukraine or annex Crimea? How did our spy agencies fail to intercept the Boston Marathon Bomber even though his name was on several databases? How did we miss the rise of ISIS and the collapse of the Iraqi army?The inability of U.S. intelligence agencies to gather and analyze meaningful intelligence is hampered by the billions of unimportant data obscuring the essential and crucial information.That's the only reason why nothing is ever done to limit the scope of these illegal activities. Why doesn't Congress or the Senate act to protect us? Why do they keep granting these astronomical sums ofmoney to agencies that show little evidence of positive results?President Trump needs to act quickly to deflate the bloated, ineffective bodies under the ONDI. He has the power. This is a dangerous mission for Trump.The Intelligence Community is staffed with supporters of the deep state. They won't go down quietly.He needs to cut the CIA and DIA by 50%, the NSA, NRO, and NGA by 70 % and put an end to the NSA's massive citizen's surveillance programs which do nothing. He needs to stop the CIA and the rest from forcing U.S. policy down the throats of foreign governments that don't want to be subservient to American capitalist interests. Maybe the world wouldn't hate us as much.Think of how much money we as a nation could save. Think of how much respect we might gain. The spy agencies are a one world order for repression and control. Everything we do is being watched and monitored, sorted and cataloged.Privacy is dead.President Trump has endured a massive and continuing character assassination campaign. This is part of the globalist program to defeat freedom and bring on a total police state. This is the first of several articles on the Intelligence Community threat.