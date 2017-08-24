He warns they are the canaries in the mine.

This year, 47 dolphins and 51 endangered sea turtles have died off the Gulf Coast and scientists are trying to figure out if they are the latest victims of the massive dead zone in the Gulf of Mexico.Those scientists are also sounding the alarm that these swift environmental changes are affecting all life in our ecosystem.Life-long Gulf Coast fisherman, Reggie Walker said it's getting harder and harder to make a living."We are now seeing more jubilees, which are animals gasping for air and dying," said Dr. Moby Solangi, President and Executive Director of the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies in Gulfport.The large amount of rainfall this summer is causing the Mississippi Sound to go from brackish to fresh water, and all the agricultural, industrial and sewage run off from many states and rivers, drain through the mouth of the Mississippi River, creating the dead zones off the coast.Conditions in the Gulf can improve when it's drier in the winter, but he says policy makers need to listen to the science and start by using spillways and levees to slow down the release of fresh water.Scientists also warn that some marine life, such as oysters, can not move to other waters when the salt levels change, and they are unable to adapt when the change happens so fast.