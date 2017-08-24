Although WaPo's latest bombshell report
about Trump's Afghanistan flip-flopping is probably not true, it still warms our heart to know that it could, actually, be true:
"One of the ways McMaster tried to persuade Trump to recommit to the effort was by convincing him that Afghanistan was not a hopeless place. He presented Trump with a black-and-white snapshot from 1972 of Afghan women in miniskirts walking through Kabul, to show him that Western norms had existed there before and could return."
Justin Raimondo
points out why, even though Trump might savor miniskirts, this is very silly
:
The irony is that, in 1972, when this photo was taken on the grounds of Kabul University, Afghanistan was firmly in the orbit of the Soviet Union, as it had been since 1953, when Prime Minister Mohammed Daoud Khan rose to power and instituted a series of progressive reforms, including equal rights for women. The next year, Khan deposed King Mohammed Zahir Shah, and Soviet aid poured in, alongside the Red Army.
More irony: it was the United States, alongside Washington's then-ally Osama bin Laden, that overthrew the communist regime, and conducted a guerrilla war against the Afghan government and their Soviet sponsors. The last Soviet troops left in 1989 - and there were no more miniskirts to be seen anywhere in Afghanistan.
Gen. McMaster knows all this: our President does not. Does McMaster think he can bring communism back to Afghanistan? I jest, but with serious intent. Because the commies attempted what our President has vowed not to do in Afghanistan: they sought to create a nation out of a collection of mountain-guarded valleys, isolated bastions untouched by time or the vaunted ambitions of their many would-be conquerors.
Yes, it's time to double-down in Afghanistan and return it to its Commie ways.
Trump agreed to continue support for war in Afghanistan allegedly after seeing photo of Afghan ladies in skirts — WaPo reportsAlthough WaPo's latest bombshell report about Trump's Afghanistan flip-flopping is probably not true, it still warms our heart to know that it could, actually, be true: "One of the ways McMaster...