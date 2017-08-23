© AP Photo/ Charles Dharapak

Valerie Plame Wilson, the former deep-cover CIA agent who became the center of a major scandal in 2003 when higher-ups in the Bush administration outed her, has started a GoFundMe to buy a controlling share of Twitter - so she can ban US President Donald Trump from it."As commander-in-chief Trump has absolute authority to make good on these threats. The nuclear briefcase follows him everywhere. He can pick up the phone at any moment he can pick and order a nuclear strike. That's why the world takes his words so seriously.""Twitter has ignored growing calls to enforce their own community standards and delete Trump's account. The good news is we can make that decision for them." Specifically, Trump's claims that "military solutions are now fully in place... should North Korea act unwisely" constitutes a "violent threat" to Wilson, which is against Twitter's code of conduct."Time and again [Trump's] use of this huge global platform has major consequences in the real world. With a single tweet, he can damage international relationships and alliances, spread fake news like a virus, embolden white supremacists to march in the streets, or send stock markets crashing or soaring," wrote Wilson. Of course, as POTUS, Trump can do all of those things without Twitter- but it might make some people feel better if he did it less visibly.Wilson was a CIA agent, but she was forced to resign from the agency when she was named as a source in a Washington Post article by Robert Novak. Novak later claimed that he had no idea he was blowing Wilson's cover, which led to an investigation into the source of the leak in the Bush administration that had blown Wilson's cover to Novak.Deputy Secretary of Defense Richard Armitage would eventually be revealed to be the source of the leak, which the courts found to be an accident as Armitage did not know that Wilson was undercover. Wilson's testimony would help to convict Scooter Libby, then-Vice President Dick Cheney's Chief of Staff, of perjury, making false statements to federal investigators, and obstruction of justice. Her civil lawsuit against Armitage, Libby, and Cheney was thrown out by the courts.If Wilson's campaign is successful, then a full quarter of all money ever raised on GoFundMe will have gone to her. The previous record-holding campaign (by Equality Florida to raise money on behalf of the Pulse Nightclub Shooting victims in June 2016) raised $7.9 million; Wilson's campaign would raise over 127 times as much.Hopefully, Trump will have grown bored with Twitter by then.