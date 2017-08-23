© Mark Ralston/AFP
The Chinese flag flies beside a globe of the world outside the Foreign Ministry headquarters in Beijing
Beijing has urged the US to drop the new batch of sanctions against Chinese companies and individuals, saying that the restrictions do not contribute to defusing the Korean standoff.

The sanctions were imposed by the US Treasury on Tuesday. They affect 16 mainly Chinese and Russian individuals and companies over alleged "support of the North Korean regime" and assisting Pyongyang in its nuclear and ballistic missile programs in violation of UN Security Council resolutions.

"China opposes the imposition of unilateral sanctions outside the framework of the UN Security Council, especially the 'long-arm jurisdiction' imposed on Chinese entities or individuals by other countries in accordance with their domestic laws. Our position is clear and consistent," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told reporters at a regular press briefing.

Beijing has always conducted a "comprehensive and earnest implementation" of the UNSC resolutions, the spokeswoman stated, adding that China would punish anyone caught violating the sanctions under Chinese law.

The unilateral US actions contribute neither to solving problems on the Korean Peninsula, nor to Sino-US trust, the spokeswoman said, adding that Beijing has urged Washington to drop the sanctions.