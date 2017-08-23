© AFP



Croatian firefighters and armed forces were fighting dozens of wildfires on Monday (Aug 21) along the Adriatic coastline and on the popular tourist islands of Hvar and Brac, officials said.The authorities closed part of the highway linking the capital Zagreb with the second largest Croatian city of Split. Local media reported that some drivers, fearing the fire, turned their cars around and drove in the opposite direction.A dozen jets and helicopters were trying to bring the fires under control, with some 100 soldiers along with firefighters from other regions sent to help. Strong winds were making the job more difficult, Tucakovic said."We have to ... group our forces and move them from one settlement to another to defend houses as fire breaks out," Tucakovic told local media.One fire threatened a suburban army barracks but was kept under control, he added.The forest fire on Hvar could be seen from Split, local media reported, but there were no reports of towns or villages being in danger on the islands.According to Tucakovic, the causes of the fires were a long drought and strong winds, but also the "irresponsibility of people who, intentionally or not, caused a number of fires".Source: AFP/de