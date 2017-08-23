Two people were killed and several others were injured by lightning in Katlapur area of Savar early yesterday.

The deceased are Rofiq Mia Shohag, 25, of Mymensingh and Abul Hossen, 27, of Bogra. Rofiq was a garment worker while Abul worked at a furniture factory.

Police said a thunder bolt struck them when the two with around 150 people were crossing the Bonshi river by a trawler.

Rofiq and Abul with around 25 other injured were taken to Savar Upazila Health Complex. The doctors there declared them dead.

The condition of one of the injured is critical and rest are out of danger, said doctors at the hospital.

Officer-in-Charge of Savar Model Police Station Mohshinul Kadir said the bodies were handed over to their family.