The death toll in a magnitude 3.6 earthquake, which hit the Italian resort island of Ischia late on Monday, has risen to two, while 25 people were injured, local media reported.

Earlier in the day, media reported that an old woman died in Casamicciola Terme commune in the metropolitan city of Naples, where the earthquake has brought the more devastating damage.

A representative of the National Civil Protection service told Sky TG24 broadcaster about the second victim.


According to media reports, 10 people are still missing, while two among those injured are in critical condition.

According to Italy's national volcanology institute, the earthquake took place 08:58 p.m. local time (18:58 GMT), with the epicenter located close to western coast of the island at the depth of 6.2 miles. Several building collapsed as a result of the disaster.