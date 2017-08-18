Incredible footage has emerged showing a colossal sandstorm sweeping through an Algerian city.The video begins with a group of young men playing football with a swirling red cloud in the background.Despite being the middle of the day, the sky cannot be seen as it is completely covered by the cloud.Alarmed shouts can be heard in Arabic as the match grinds to a halt.Players and spectators begin to run for cover in the direction of nearby buildings as the storm draws closer.The wind blows stronger and everything gets darker as the terrifying desert tempest covers the city, blocking out the sun.Eventually, day is turned to night and all that can be seen are the lights in houses and on people's mobile phones.A few muffled and distant cries can be heard as locals stumble around in the dark, trying to find their way to shelter.