It's not unheard of to see some snowflakes in Canada's northern territories in mid-summer,Nevertheless, it does happen, and this year, the first people in southern Canada to see snow were people at Sunshine Village resort in Banff, Alta., and if the video below is any indication, it was more than a few flakes.The video, captured below, was taken by Matt Wilson and posted on the resort's Facebook page, showing thick snowfall, though with no accumulation. Elsewhere in the range, Banff staff posted a photo of some rainy weather.