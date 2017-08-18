© REUTERS/Bryan Woolston TPX
Municipal workers attempt to remove paint from a monument dedicated to Confederate soldier John B. Castleman that was vandalized late Saturday night in Louisville, Kentucky, U.S., August 14, 2017.
A new poll released Thursday shows a majority of U.S. voters want Confederate statues to remain where they are.

The NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll asked voters if Confederate statues should remain or be removed. Sixty-two percent of the poll's participants said that the statues should remain. Only 27 percent of the participants believe the statues should be removed.

This poll comes as local leaders around the country are calling for the removal of Confederate monuments following violence surrounding a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va., where groups gathered to protest the removal of a statue of Robert E. Lee. A group of protesters also toppled a monument of a Confederate soldier in Durham, N.C., Monday evening.

President Donald Trump sent off several tweets criticizing the removal of Confederate statues. Trump defended the statues and monuments in a series of tweets Thursday.

"Sad to see the history and culture of our great country being ripped apart with the removal of our beautiful statues and monuments," Trump tweeted. "You can't change history, but you can learn from it. Robert E Lee, Stonewall Jackson - who's next, Washington, Jefferson? So foolish!"

"The beauty that is being taken out of our cities, towns and parks will be greatly missed and never able to be comparably replaced!" Trump added minutes later.

The NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist Poll was conducted by phone between August 14th and August 15th. The 1,125 participants were all U.S. citizens. The margin of error was 2.9 percentage points.