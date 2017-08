© REUTERS/Mike Blake



Choose the Right Varieties for the Growing Season

"If you are planting for a fall harvest, try red or Chinese cabbage. Good varieties include 'Ruby Perfection' and 'Lei-Choy.'

For quick harvest time, try 'Golden Acre,' 'Primo' or 'Stonehead.'

'Early Jersey Wakefield' resists splitting.

Disease-resistant varieties include 'Blue Vantage' and 'Cheers.'"

Savoy cabbage, which has dark green, crinkled outer leaves Napa cabbage, also called Chinese cabbage, matures quickly and has a mild flavor Pointed cabbage, which forms conical heads, helping to protect it from insects Red cabbage, which contains antioxidant anthocyanins that give it its purple color Green cabbage, which comes in a variety of sizes with differing times to maturity Mini cabbages, such as the "Gonzales" variety, which can be harvested when they're 6 inches in diameter, making them ideal for small gardens5

It's Easy to Start Cabbage From Seed

"Plant seedlings in the garden slightly deeper than they grew in flats. Space 6 to 12 inches apart in rows 1 to 2 feet apart. Wide spacings produce bigger heads, but young, small cabbages are tastier. To get both, plant 6 inches apart and harvest every other one before maturity. Stagger plantings at 2-week intervals for a longer harvest. tart your late crop in midsummer, sowing seeds in flats or directly in the garden. Space these seedlings farther apart than the spring crop."

"In colder climates, growers dig cabbage plants and move them to a cool root cellar for winter, burying the plants' roots in buckets of moist sawdust. The stored heads are trimmed and replanted in early spring."

Cabbage Planting Tips

"Black leg, a fungal disease, forms dark spots on leaves and stems. Black rot symptoms include black and foul-smelling veins. Club root prevents water and nutrient absorption. Fusarium wilt, also known as yellows, produces yellow leaves and stunted heads. Remove and destroy plants affected by these diseases. If club root has been a problem in your garden, test soil pH before planting and add ground limestone if needed to raise the pH to at least 6.8."

Simple Harvest Tips

Ready to Enjoy? Healthy Cabbage Crunch Salad

1/2 head red cabbage, chopped finely

1/2 head white cabbage, chopped finely

1/2 red onion, chopped

1/2 cup chopped cilantro

1/2 jalapeno pepper, minced (optional)

1 teaspoon gomasio (ground sesame with salt)

1 cup almond butter

1/2 cup cilantro, chopped

1 tablespoon toasted sesame oil

1 tablespoon minced fresh ginger

1/2 jalapeno pepper, chopped (optional)

Juice of half a lemon

1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar

1 tablespoon seasoned rice vinegar

1 cup olive oil

1 tablespoon white miso paste* (optional)

Mix the cabbage with the chopped onions. Add cilantro and jalapeno. Place all the dressing ingredients into a food processor and blend briefly. Mix into salad mix and serve.

