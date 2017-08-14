24yom mtn biker struck & killed by lightening strike E. Fork Trail near Telluride. Deputies, EMS, SAR, attempted life saving efforts. More. pic.twitter.com/CB4jonSfri



A 24-year-old man died Sunday while mountain biking near Telluride.A tweet from the San Miguel County Sheriff indicates the man suffered fatal injuries due to a lightning strike.The rider was with his girlfriend in the Lizard Head Wilderness, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.An off-duty Telluride EMT was 100 yards away, also taking cover from the late-morning storm, when the man's girlfriend ran to them and pleaded for help.The EMT started CPR. Other bystanders in the area also joined in and rescue personnel responded.Eventually, all attempts to resuscitate the victim were unsuccessful.His girlfriend was also injured by the strike. She was taken to the hospital.The San Miguel County Coroner has identified the victim as John Daniel Huisjen of Durango."This is a horrible tragedy," San Miguel County Sheriff Bill Masters stated in the release. "Our thoughts are with his family."The Lizardhead Wilderness area is about 17 miles south of Telluride.