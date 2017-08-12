Monsoon season forced a villager to carry livestock on his shoulder as he moved them to safer ground to rescue them from flooding that has killed over 25 people in two days.He was spotted wading through waters in Topa Village in the Saptari district of Nepal today, where torrential monsoons have caused fatal landslides.where a woman and her child were photographed watching water levels rise up around their home.One man was seen struggling to lead cows through the chest-high water using a rope, as a woman shifted her goats from the area.Rajbiraj, also in the district, has been hit with heavy rain too as home ministry spokesman Deepak Kafle told AFP that over a dozen eastern and western areas were affected.'We are still collecting the details of the loss. According to the preliminary reports to the ministry over 25 people are feared dead.'An empty aircraft was stranded on tarmac in Biratnagar, Morang, where the airport was forced to shut after its runway was submerged in a metre of water.The video sparked outrage over road conditions in the country's capital after going viral on social media.Nepal's weather department has advised districts to close schools and residents to stay indoors.Nearly 100 people died last year Nepal's rainy season, which usually lasts until the end of August.