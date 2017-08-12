© Reuters

A far-right meeting arranged to discuss conspiracy theories surrounding the 1997 death of Diana Princess of Wales has been called off following a recommendation by police.The 'Keep Talking' group, which has been linked to anti-Semitism, Holocaust denial and neo-Nazism, had planned the meeting for Wednesday at the Millman Street Community Center in London.The far-right group, however, said the venue had cancelled the room booking.Ian Fantom, head of Keep Talking and author of an article titled 'The Auschwitz Gas Chamber Illusion,' said the center was acting on "police advice."The event was to include far-right figures and conspiracy theorists, such as London Forum organizer Jeremy Bedford-Turn, who has previously claimed Diana was killed by Mossad, Israel's national intelligence agency, because she shared the pro-Palestinian views of her then-partner Dodi al-Fayed.According to Gerry Gable, the long-serving editor of anti-fascist magazine Searchlight, Keep Talking has also claimed Jews are behind the 9/11 terrorist attack on New York's World Trade Center."[Keep Talking] has its root among American anti-Semites who spread the story that the 'Jews' were behind the 9/11 attacks."They put out the line that Jews employed in the Twin Towers were secretly ordered by the people behind the attack that they should not go to work on the day of the attacks ... It was obviously easily disproved," he said, according to the Jewish News.Fantom, however, said the line on Diana's murder put forth by Bedford-Turn did not reflect the group's view.He said claims of Mossad killing Diana are "the first suggestion of such a thing I have heard ... that line has absolutely nothing to do with Keep Talking.""Jeremy Bedford-Turner has been on our mailing list, but I am about to strike him off," he added.Anti-Semitism is rising faster in the UK than anywhere else in the world, according to a report in April by Kantor Center researchers at Tel-Aviv University.Anti-Semitic incidents rose by 11 percent in the past year, mainly fueled by online and social media abuse.