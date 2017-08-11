© YouTube/Adapt 2030 (screen capture)

With the massive eruption at Bogoslov Volcano in the Aleutian chain near Alaska, air travel was restricted and still remains "hazardous". Something similar happened in 2010 when air travel was restricted over Europe and an Icelandic volcano erupted. Now Steam vents are opening through the Greenland ice sheet and Katla is on yellow elevated warning with over 500 small quakes with a 50-50 chance of an eruption. This uptick in volcanic activity was predicted to go hand in hand with the intensification of the grand solar minimum. Here we go, ramp up from here.