Part I: The Kurds: Washington's Weapon Of Mass Destabilization In The Middle East

Ultra-leftist opportunists or real revolutionaries?

Independence and disunity

The Kurds' illegal, unjustified claims for autonomy

Part II: The Kurdish Connection: Israel, ISIS And U.S. Efforts To Destabilize Iran

Kurdish ties to Israel

Western veterans take up the Kurdish cause

"While they are a direct ideological descendant of the Soviet Union, their take on Marxism has a much more nationalistic bent than that of their internationalist forebears. At their training camp that I attended, they constantly spoke of their right to a free and autonomous homeland - which I could support. On the other hand, they ludicrously claimed that all surrounding cultures from Arab to Turk to Persian descended from Kurdish culture. One should find this odd, considering that the Kurds have never had such autonomy as that which they struggle for. All of this puffed-up nationalism masquerading as internationalism was easy to see through...not only was their idea of Marxism fatuous, their version of feminism was even worse."

SDF working with Daesh

Hostility against SAA forces

CIA-armed Kurds in Syria

Kurds selling weapons given to them from Germany to fight against Daesh

Why Are Kurds Joining Daesh?

Kurds being used to destabilize Iran

Attempts to rewrite geographic history

Part III: A History Of Violence - The Myth Of The Moderate Kurdish Rebel

Kurds and Assyrians: a tumultuous past and present

Modern day horrors as Kurds allow Daesh to murder Assyrians

"My name is Salwa Khalaf Rasho. I was born in 1998 and was in the ninth grade. I was leading a simple and modest life with my family until the day when Daesh attacked Shengal on August 3, 2014. I liked my city, Shengal, very much. I grew up under the principle of coexistence with all societies within the community, regardless of one's religion or sect, because the values of my religion do not allow to hate others and discriminate against them.



Therefore, Shengal was well known as the city of tolerance and ethnic diversity. What happened was shocking and unexpected, because we saw Daesh as our brothers. With this, I mean the Arab tribes of the villages that belong to Shengal. Suddenly, they became monsters and wolves. They collaborated with Daesh when Yazidi women and children were enslaved and men were killed.



There were about 9,000 Peshmerga in my city who were armed with various types of weapons. They said to us, 'We will protect and defend Shengal, and Daesh will only enter Shengal over our dead bodies. We will defend Shengal until the last bullet.'



Unfortunately, they ran away without any resistance and without warning or giving notice to the civilians so we could escape from falling into the arms of Daesh monsters. They left us women and children to our cold-blooded fate. I and the people with me tried to flee into the mountains like the others."

A history of human rights abuses

Why are they stateless?

Unethical and violent treatment of minorities, particularly Christians

Kurdish complicity in Armenian genocide

"The Kurds would sweep down from their mountain homes. Rushing up to the young girls, they would lift their veils and carry the pretty ones off to the hills. They would steal such children as pleased their fancy and mercilessly rob all the rest of the throng...While they were committing these depredations, the Kurds would freely massacre, and the screams of women and old men would add to the general horror."

Discrimination against Feyli Kurds in Iraq

Kurdish racism against Arabs - especially Syrians

"When working in Iraqi Kurdistan, I was struck by the prevalence of regressive attitudes, including racism and sexism. I returned recently from Iraqi Kurdistan where I spent a couple of weeks investigating the Islamic State (IS) group. Working mostly in the vicinity of Sulaymaniyah and Dohuk, I could not help but notice a great many societal and cultural characteristics that somewhat surprised me.



Considering what is happening right next door in Syria, the level of anti-Syrian racism did catch me off guard. I came across such prejudice almost daily. A taxi driver quipped in Sulaymaniyah: 'These Syrians are ruining our country.' Another taxi driver was quite upset at Syrian kids who were washing car windows and selling tack. 'These are dirty kids.' he said. It was all but unusual that internally displaced persons of Iraqi or Syrian Arab descent who had fled to Iraqi Kurdistan were discussed using such language.



It wasn't just taxi drivers. In the Sulaymaniyah governorate building, an officer deemed it appropriate to prep us for our interviews in refugee camps in the area. She told me, verbatim, that Syrian refugees 'complain about everything.' In another city, a police chief was astonished and disappointed that my colleagues and myself were applying for a permit to work in a camp inhabiting Syrian refugees. The police chief stated: 'But these are Syrian refugees!' There was no shortage of contempt in his voice.



I had been fully aware that Kurdish nationalism flirts with highly questionable portrayals of Arabs, Persians and Turkish people. In Iraqi Kurdistan, I was surprised at how prevalent some of those attitudes seemed to be."

A Well-Curated Myth