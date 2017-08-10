The panel of experts which reports on violations of U.N. sanctions across Libya said Haftar's forces had received aircraft as well as military vehicles from the United Arab Emirates, and had built up an air base at Al Khadim. The annual U.N. report provides rare detail on the level of outside intervention in Libya, where foreign backing for rival armed camps is widely seen as having exacerbated conflict.



"The United Arab Emirates have been providing both material support and direct support to the LNA, which have significantly increased the air support available to the LNA," it said. The U.N. report included satellite imagery of Al Khadim air base, about 105 km (65 miles) east of Benghazi, between July 2014 and March 2017, showing a gradual build-up of infrastructure and aircraft, including drones "most probably" operated by the UAE.



The panel said it had confirmed a delivery of 93 armored personnel carriers and 549 armored and non-armored vehicles to the LNA in the eastern city of Tobruk in April 2016. The personnel carriers likely included Panther T6 and Tygra models, both made by companies based in the UAE, the report said, and were delivered by ship from Saudi Arabia.

Khalifa Haftar, the military commander who controls the east of the Libya, has reportedly been receiving Israeli military aid following meetings with Israeli intelligence that were allegedly mediated by the United Arab Emirates.



A high-ranking military source in Haftar's forces told The New Arab on Monday that the controversial UAE-backed military strongman has held secret meetings with the Israeli agents over the past two years. "Coordination between Haftar and Israel has been ongoing, he held talks with Mossad agents in Jordan in 2015 and 2016," the source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity out of fear for his safety, said.



"The meetings, which appear to have been mediated by the UAE, were held in strict secrecy," he said, adding that he has seen documents that reveal Haftar met with Israeli intelligence agents going by the names Ackerman and Mizrachi. The source said that Haftar's self-styled Libyan National Army [LNA] has been provided with Israeli military aid in the form of sniper rifles and night vision equipment.

An east Libyan minister has been pictured meeting with two prominent Israelis over the weekend. The Minister of Media, Culture and Antiquities for the General National Congress in the eastern Beida authority, Omar Al-Gawairi, who is linked with Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, "secretly" attended a conference on the right of return for Libyan Jews in Rhodes, Greece, according to the New Arab.



Held at the Rhodos Palace Hotel between 29 June and 2 July, the conference focused on the 50th anniversary of the "last exodus of Jews from Libya" after the 1967 war with Israel.



In the picture, Gawairi is seen standing next to Yehiel Bar, the deputy speaker of the Israeli Knesset, as well as Israel's Minister of Communications, Ayoub Kara.

The US Department of Justice had published the contract of six Million US dollars that was signed last year between the Israeli Businessman, Ari Ben-Menashe, and the Libyan side that was represented the Head of the House of Representatives (HoR), Ageela Saleh, the commander of the HoR army, General Khalifa Haftar, Abdul-Razek Al-Nadhouri, and Murad Al-Sharif.



According to the contract, which was published by the US Department of Justice, the Libyan side had hired Ben Menashe's firm (Dickens & Madson) to get them the support of the US, the EU, Russia, and the UN for the army of the HoR under the leadership of Haftar to succeed in his war in Benghazi.



Montreal-based Dickens and Madson is run by notorious lobbyist Ari Ben-Menashe, a former employee of Israel's Military Intelligence Directorate. It worth mentioning that Canada-based Dickens & Madson is under the management of Ben-Menashe, who is an Iranian-borne Israeli Businessman. He was previously an employee of Israel's Military Intelligence Directorate from 1977 to 1987 and an arms dealer. He now lives in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, and runs an international commodity exporting firm, Traeger Resources and Logistics Inc, according to online Wikipedia.

However, in the naive mentality of the major international decision-makers, only Khalifa Haftar's Libyan National Army was the true enemy of national reconciliation. The former US Secretary of State, John Kerry, referred precisely to the former Gaddafi's protégé when he said that the "battles of individuals, having only their own interest in mind, jeopardize the security of Libya."



We know for a fact that, for some strange alchemy, the former Secretary of State stated the exact opposite of the truth, with haughtiness and self-conceit. Hence, we can infer that Haftar's forces were inevitable to eliminate the jihadist militants in the Sirte region, which, however, is a fact.

Moreover, at the meeting of the African Union held in Brazzaville on 30 January last, Al-Serraj said he wanted to create an "anti-terrorist" unit and, to this end, he could meet General Haftar.



The agreement that al-Serraj has in mind is certainly the appointment of Haftar as Commander-in-Chief of the joint Libyan Armed Forces but above all the preservation of his Tripoli government and his current job.



At least by capitalizing on his international connections and support, namely the "disarmed prophets" of the West.

Six years after the revolution that drove former dictator Muammar Gaddafi from power, Libya remains deeply divided. Now, Russia is fueling another military strongman who threatens to make the situation far worse for Western powers and Libyans in what would be a major blow to the democratic hopes that sparked the 2011 Arab Spring uprising. How the international community responds ― especially on the heels of a U.S. strike against Syrian President Bashar Assad's government ― could be critical for the future of Libya and the surrounding region.



Amidst this chaos, Khalifa Haftar, a U.S. citizen and ex-Libyan military officer who once served and later turned on Gaddafi, has emerged as a key influencer in the country. If he plays his cards right, Haftar may have the fate of a nation in his hands.



As early as 2014, he called for the overthrow of the Libyan General National Congress and for the arrest of all the elected officials. And in a tactic used worldwide to delegitimize political opposition, he labeled his internal opponents "terrorists," and even launched a military assault on the Libyan parliament building in Tripoli in an attempt to topple the elected government there.



Running out of options, Haftar has now turned to the Russians for help fighting off Islamists preventing him from solidifying control. Recent reports indicate that Russia, which benefitted from having an authoritarian leader like Gaddafi in Libya, may be providing Haftar with military assistance in the form of both arms and surveillance equipment. And there are already reports of Russian forces massing near or in Libya, with Russian denials and state media accusing the West of exaggerating the Russian influence.

Where were these outlets when Haftar was transported from the US to Libya by his CIA handlers in 2011, after more than two-decades-long grooming in Langley Virginia?

The manner in which Israel's Mossad tricked the United States into attacking Libya was described in detail by former Mossad case officer Victor Ostrovsky in "The Other Side of Deception," the second of two revealing books he wrote after he left Israel's foreign intelligence service. The story began in February 1986 when Israel sent a team of navy commandos in miniature submarines into Tripoli to land and install a "Trojan," a 2-meter-long communications device, on the top floor of a five-storey apartment building. The device, only about 20 centimeters in diameter, was capable of receiving messages broadcast by Mossad's LAP (LohAma Psicologit ­ psychological warfare or disinformation section) on one frequency and automatically relaying the broadcasts on a different frequency used by the Libyan government.



The commandos activated the Trojan and left it in the care of a lone Mossad agent in Tripoli who had leased the apartment and who had met them at the beach in a rented van. "By the end of March, the Americans were already intercepting messages broadcast by the Trojan," Ostrovsky writes. "Using the Trojan, the Mossad tried to make it appear that a long series of terrorist orders were being transmitted to various Libyan embassies around the world." As the Mossad had hoped, the transmissions were deciphered by the Americans and construed as ample proof that the Libyans were active sponsors of terrorism. What's more, the Americans pointed out, Mossad reports confirmed it.



"The French and the Spanish, though, were not buying into the new stream of information. To them it seemed suspicious that suddenly, out of the blue, the Libyans, who had been extremely careful in the past, would start advertising their future actions. The French and the Spanish were right. The information was bogus," he continues.

"Operation Trojan was one of the Mossad's greatest successes," Ostrovsky writes. "It brought about the air strike on Libya that President Reagan had promised." He doesn't mention, however, the other apparent direct result of the Mossad "success:" The bombing of PanAm Flight 103.



Despite the refusal by mainstream American media to revisit the well-documented facts presented above, they contain some obvious political lessons for the United States. For example, the U.S. government might decide to continue its sanctions on Libya in retaliation for the deaths of the 270 victims of the PanAm bombing, regardless of the verdict of the Scottish judges. In that case, however, true justice would also require the imposition of similar U.S. sanctions against Israel for instigating the U.S. bombing of Tripoli, in retaliation for the bombing of La Belle Discotheque, a crime which the Israelis knew from the beginning the Libyans had not committed.

