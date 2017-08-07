Clinton made it too easy for users on twitter to spot the irony in Chelsea's "kids to prison to see their moms" tweet.
Via The Gateway Pundit...
Left-wing media darling, Chelsea Clinton, who is known for doing absolutely nothing in her life besides skate by with her 'Clinton' surname tweeted about little girls visiting their mothers in prison-and the internet responded accordingly.
Chelsea Clinton sent out a tweet Saturday morning, "Inside a Girl Scout Program That Brings Kids to Prison to See Their Moms'
Twitter lit up with the obvious reply to Chelsea's tweet...
