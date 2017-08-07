© Vitaliy Ankov / Sputnik
Water covers the streets of Ussuriysk, August 7, 2017.
People in the Far Eastern city of Ussuriysk woke up to find the streets deep in water and floating cars after torrential rain pounded the area for a day. People took to social media to share dramatic photos and videos showing the submerged city.

Torrential rains started pounding Ussuriysk and surrounding villages in the Primorsky Krai region on Sunday. By Monday morning, the streets had become rivers and cars can be seen almost fully submerged.

Local authorities declared a state of emergency on Monday.

As of 8pm local time on Monday (10am GMT), more than nine thousand people said that their homes suffered from electricity cuts because of flooding, according to local authorities.


Floods also washed away railway tracks in the village of Banevurivo not far from Ussuriysk, leading to train delays and bringing traffic on the railway to a standstill.

Videos and photos of dramatic flood scenes have been shared by locals across social media.


Wave runners now seem to be more useful than cars to drive through the city.