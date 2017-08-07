Earth Changes
Ussuriysk goes under water after torrential rains in Russia's Far East
RT
Mon, 07 Aug 2017 14:55 UTC
Torrential rains started pounding Ussuriysk and surrounding villages in the Primorsky Krai region on Sunday. By Monday morning, the streets had become rivers and cars can be seen almost fully submerged.
Local authorities declared a state of emergency on Monday.
As of 8pm local time on Monday (10am GMT), more than nine thousand people said that their homes suffered from electricity cuts because of flooding, according to local authorities.
Floods also washed away railway tracks in the village of Banevurivo not far from Ussuriysk, leading to train delays and bringing traffic on the railway to a standstill.
Videos and photos of dramatic flood scenes have been shared by locals across social media.
Wave runners now seem to be more useful than cars to drive through the city.
Our society is run by insane people for insane objectives. I think we're being run by maniacs for maniacal ends and I think I'm liable to be put away as insane for expressing that. That's what's insane about it.
Governo norte-americano está realizando todas as possibilidades para enfraquecer a OBOR - Um Cinto, Uma Estrada... promove a disputa territorial...
That was deeeeep! OMG! I need to bookmark this.
POOR PITIFUL CHELSEA? She is so eager to make a name for herself, to stand our IN the Clintonverse as an astute ans intelligent contributor to...
At the end of the day, it's all about the battle for the right to a decent life... wouldn't you agree? Each individual person on this planet at...
HFL, I think at the end of the day, it's all about the battle for the right to a decent life... wouldn't you agree? Lets forget about culture and...
