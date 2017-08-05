Shrinkflation is a term where the same sized packaging is used but the food weight /contents are reduced. Its the same sized package you grew up with but less inside. This is a backdoor way to hide food price rises. As we head deeper into the grand solar minimum, there will continue to be mounting losses through out the worlds grain belts, this will the way they can fool the public a little bit longer. Word of warning, going forward form this point, you will need to grow your own food to supplement continuously rising food prices.