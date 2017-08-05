© David Sunter

A Tweed resident was dazzled as he captured on film the moment a meteorite flashed across the skies last week in Northern NSW.David Sunter was working on a rooftop at Serene Retirement Living, Tweed Heads, on Wednesday when he saw a bright meteor burn through the sky just after sunrise, at about 6am.Mr Sunter filmed the passage of the fiery tail as it cut through the empty sky beyond Point Danger, NSW."I looked out above the awning and I seen this strange light in the sky and I thought it was a flare," Mr Sunter said."I filmed the whole thing over Point Danger, and have since sent these images to NASA space centre for screening."While NASA hasn't responded, it's established that the southern Delta Aquarids meteor shower is on from mid July to mid August each year.The shower is caused by the Earth's passage through the tail of Marsden and Kracht comets.Particles of dust hit the Earth's atmosphere and burn up.Dawn is your best bet to catch a glimpse of a meteor shower, on until August 23.