on Friday when lightning struck them in different places of the state. Incidents took place in Mayurbhanj, Jagatsinghpur and Sundargarh districts.In Mayurbhanj district, three persons died and three others injured in the incident. Purnachandra Singh of Angargadia village under Udala police limits died when he was returning from Similibandha weekly haat near Udala after marketing. Two others, Mangala Soren of Banakati village of Udala block, and one Mangulu Singh from Betanati block also died. Three persons from Khunta block were injured in the incident.One Gopinath Bhoi, 12, of Manitri village in Biridi block of Jagatsinghpur district died in lightning, while five others of the area were injured.In Sundargarh, one Janmo Dila, 49, a native of Kabanga village under Bhasma police station, died in lightning while he was working in his farm land. The incident occurred at about 1 pm. He died on the spot.The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Bhubaneswar on Friday issued warning of thunderstorm and lightning for seven districts of the state between 1 pm and 3 pm. Later in the evening it again issued a second warning between 8.30 pm to 12 o'clock night on the day for 21 districts.IMD Bhubaneswar sources said rain or thundershower likely to occur at most places over Odisha till August 9.