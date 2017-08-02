every nation has the sovereign right to adopt its own policies and dictate its own future.

The only country depraved enough to use nuclear weapons gets to decide who can test weapons?New North Korean missile testing now puts the "entire" US mainland within strike range according to a recent statement made by the North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.The testing took place on July 29 and it is the second test flight of the Hwasong 14, a long-range missile.US and South Korean intelligence was quick to identify the missile as an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM); this however differed from the Russian militaries assessment which described the missile as an intermediate range ballistic missile (IRMB), according to data from its missile warning system.The US and South Korean militaries then carried surface-to-surface missile testing in response to North Korea's alleged act of aggression.The US also accused Russia and China of assisting North Korea and giving Pyongyang the capability to test such weapons.Other European countries such as France and Europe have also been hypocritical in this case, as they are allowed to develop nuclear weapons freely, yet they are the reason for the instability in many regions across the world, especially in the Middle East.Israel acquired nuclear weapons illegally, with French assistance, in the 1960s and has been developing and testing nuclear weapons since with little to no hindrance from the international community.Ever since the illegal, criminal and violent declaration of the state in 1948 it has invaded more than four Middle Eastern countries, not forgetting the millions of displaced and killed Palestinians, whose land was stolen and reduced only to the West Bank and Gaza.yet Israel is allowed to continue its illegal behavior, with the full political and financial backing of the United States.The reality is anybody acting within the shared interest of the United States is never held accountable-no matter what.This is again a classic example of US imperialism in action forcing its writ on other peoples.Washington may whine about the "threat" posed by North Korean missile tests. But in reality, these tests are probably the only thing preventing the United States from carpet-bombing North Korea into the Stone Age.