© Gosnells Council



A woman has been mauled to death by a dog in Perth.Reports suggest the attack happened in Southern River, a residential suburb in the city's southeast.Police were called to Barko's Boarding Kennels on Terrier Place about 1.30pm local time (3.30pm EST) on Tuesday. The woman is believed to be Sue Lopicich, the owner of the boarding kennels.Council rangers seized two adult male dogs, a Bull Mastiff and a Staffordshire Bull Terrier.The terrier was later released after police said the mastiff was responsible for the attack.Police are not treating the death as suspicious. A report is being prepared for the coroner.The City of Gosnells said in a statement its rangers were contacted by police."City of Gosnells rangers received a request from the police to attend a licensed kennel in Southern River, to collect a dog which was preventing police from accessing the body of a deceased person on the property," the statement said."As a result, the city is currently holding two dogs that were taken from the property. The adult, male dogs, one a Bull Mastiff and the other a Staffordshire Bull Terrier, are being held at the request of police."An investigation is being conducted by the police and the city is waiting to hear further from them. The dogs are microchipped and registered to the owner of the property.Another neighbour told the ABC the woman had a passion for canines, and cared for rescue dogs.The tragic incident comes just weeks after a Melbourne man was attacked at a beach in Brighton East.Cam McIntyre said he was lucky to be alive after a dog, believed to be a labrador-rottweiler cross, attacked him and left him with a gash in his neck just millimetres from a major artery. The dog bit his hand and neck and he was treated with 40 stitches.