A spiritual awakening is underway at the White House.Some of the most powerful people in America have been gathering weekly to learn more about God's Word, and this Trump Cabinet Bible study is making history.They've been called- men and women who don't mince words when it comes to where they stand on God and the Bible.Ralph Drollinger of Capitol Ministries told CBN News, "These are godly individuals that God has risen to a position of prominence in our culture."They're all handpicked by President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence."I don't think Donald Trump has figured out that he chained himself to the Apostle Paul," Drollinger laughed.Drollinger is a former NBA-playing giant of a man with an even bigger calling.He's started Bible studies in 40 state capitols, a number of foreign capitols, teaches weekly studies in the U.S. House and Senate andHealth Secretary, Energy Secretary, Education Secretary, Agriculture Secretary, and CIA Directorare just a few of the regulars."It's the best Bible study that I've ever taught in my life. They are so teachable; they're so noble; they're so learned," Drollinger said.It's groundbreaking sinceAmerica's top cop, Attorney General, also attends the study."He'll (Jeff Sessions) go out the same day I teach him something and I'll see him do it on camera and I just think, 'Wow, these guys are faithful, available and teachable and they're at Bible study every week they're in town,'" Drollinger said.President Trump isto attend the Bible studies, too. Each week he receives a copy of Drollinger's teaching.Andas his schedule permits. He also serves as a sponsor.In Pence, Drollinger sees many similarities to biblical figures like Joseph, Mordecai and Daniel - all men who rose to the number two position in governments at different times in history."Mike Pence has respect for the office. He dresses right - like it says Joseph cleaned himself up before he went to stand before the Pharaoh," Drollinger told CBN News.and he has a loving tone about him that's not just a noisy gong or a clanging cymbal," he continued. "And then fourthly, he brings real value to the head of the nation."Like others, Drollinger often compares President Trump to biblical strongman Samson."I just praise God for them," he said. "And I praise God for Mike Pence, who I think with Donald Trump chose great people to lead our nation."