© Adam Randell/The Beacon



Gathered along the shore in Salvage, a group of people look on as the remains of a Fin whale, estimated to be 40 feet long, lists in the shallows.The whale grounded itself on Sunday and later perished.Gander resident John King made the approximately 100-kilometre trip to the Eastport Peninsula community after hearing about the beaching from a friend.An avid sea kayaker, King has encountered whales during his travels and he holds a lot of respect for the massive mammals."It's pretty sad, but it's a part of life," he said.According to the Department of Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) Canada media release, the cause of death has not yet been determined."While we do not know the cause of this whale's death, we do know that it appeared to be in poor condition when it beached," stated the DFO release. "We are currently making arrangements to take samples and learn more about this whale."The Department is discouraging the public from physical contact with the whale carcass, as it could possibility lead to disease transmission or injury.Salvage mayor Gordon Janes wasn't available for comment as to how the town plans to handle the remains of the whale.