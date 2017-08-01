A magnitude 5.3 earthquake jolted the Greek island of Gavdos, south of Crete, in the early hours of Tuesday, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The USGS said the quake struck at 00.29 a.m. (UTC) and was at a depth of 16.6 km.

Experts said they do not expect any serious damage from the earthquake as the epicenter is too far from the southern coast of Crete.

Crete is a popular island resort usually packed with tourists.

In July, a magnitude 6.7 quake shook beach resorts in Greece and Turkey, killing two tourists who were crushed when a building collapsed on a bar on the Greek island of Kos and injuring nearly 500 others across the Aegean Sea region