A magnitude 5.3 earthquake jolted the Greek island of Gavdos , south of Crete, in the early hours of Tuesday, according to the United States Geological Survey.The USGS said the quake struck at 00.29 a.m. (UTC) and was at a depth of 16.6 km.Experts said they do not expect any serious damage from the earthquake as the epicenter is too far from the southern coast of Crete.Crete is a popular island resort usually packed with tourists.In July, a magnitude 6.7 quake shook beach resorts in Greece and Turkey, killing two tourists who were crushed when a building collapsed on a bar on the Greek island of Kos and injuring nearly 500 others across the Aegean Sea region