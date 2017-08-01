Society's Child
Nazi Germany redux: Video shows US cops put teen in restraint chair, torture him repeatedly with taser
Matt Agorist
The Free Thought Project
Sun, 30 Jul 2017 14:24 UTC
A horrifying video was just released as part of a lawsuit on behalf of an 18-year-old man who was tasered over and over again while strapped in a restraining chair. The video looks like something out of horror movie.
The nightmare for Jordan Norris began last year, in November, when a SWAT team raided his home because he was allegedly selling drugs. Selling willing people a substance they want to voluntarily ingest, however, in no way justified the treatment Norris would receive.
After Norris was arrested, he had somewhat of a mental breakdown and began banging his head against the cell door. So, police dragged him out of his cell and strapped him in a restraint chair.
In the extremely disturbing video, Cheatham County Sheriff's Deputies are seen holding Norris down with a gag while another deputy sadistically and repeatedly deploys the taser. Naturally, Norris squirmed as 50,000 volts ran through his body. His movement seemed to provoke the deputies who responded with more taser strikes.
At one part in the video, you can hear a deputy tell Norris, "I'll keep doing that until I run out of batteries."
Norris said he remembered deputies asking him, "Do you want me to do it again? We got a whole bunch of batteries we can drain into you pretty much. We will do it over and over until we have no more."
When Norris was released from prison, he was covered in burn marks from the taser. Somehow he made it through the torture without his heart stopping.
Willian Chapman, Norris' stepfather, said he gave the police the benefit of the doubt when he saw his stepson's wounds. He thought Norris must've been resisting in some way. However, once they saw the video, it was entirely clear that Norris was in no way resisting - as he was buckled down in a restraint chair.
"I said, 'Jordan what is that?' It looked like he had the measles. And he said, 'That's where they tased me.' I could not wrap my head around that," William Chapman said.
Chapman told News Channel 5 that he counted more than forty burns.
"I was actually giving the police benefit of the doubt over my own child because I was thinking he must have been fighting back, he must have been resisting," Chapman said.
He was not.
"When I found that he was actually strapped to a restraint chair, it was even more mind boggling. It didn't make any sense," Chapman said.
When you watch the video below, you will likely agree with Chapman. What the deputies were doing to Norris with the taser did not make any sense at all. Why on earth would they choose to torture this young man repeatedly with a taser?
Thanks to a post on the sheriff's department's Facebook page, we now have a possible answer to that question. The sheriff had a personal vendetta against Norris and took to publicly taunting him.
In the Facebook post, the sheriff called Norris "a drug dealer by trade and on the fast track to live the thug Life." The sheriff even noted that Norris "peed a little bit," while being handled by SWAT.
Sheriff Mike Breedlove even stood by his Facebook comments, claiming that they normally make humorous posts after busting people for selling substances deemed illegal by the state.
After he refused to back down for taunting Norris, the sheriff went on to justify the sadistic actions of his deputies by stating that it was necessary. He said his deputies had to taser Norris over 40 times because he kept flinching.
In the video, you will watch - what looks like a scene out of Nazi Germany - however, this is taking place right in our backyard. When police can claim that torturing a man, who is restrained in a chair, is justified, the time for radical change is long overdue.
"When I found that he was actually strapped to a restraint chair, it was even more mind boggling. It didn't make any sense," Chapman said.Really? It's difficult to believe that there are people who haven't come to grips with the reality that the law enforcers, those who swore an oath to "serve and protect" are doing the exact opposite. Oh, I know there are some "good" cops. But even they must stand silent behind the blue line while their criminal comrades commit despicable acts on innocent people. The "us vs. them" mentality has come home to roost.
