© Juan Carlos Ulate / Reuters
An Ohio woman was forced to place a 911 call after a boa constrictor she rescued turned on her, wrapped itself around her neck, and began biting her face.

Firefighters raced to the woman's house in the small Ohio town of Sheffield Lake on Thursday and cut the 5 1/2-foot-long serpent's head off with a pocket knife.

The drama began when the unnamed woman placed a frantic 911 call to emergency services about 2pm local time.

"Help please, I've got a boa constrictor stuck to my face," she told the operator. "Ma'am you have a what?" the stunned dispatcher replied.

The woman then proceeded to give her address and told the operator that she had just rescued the snake the day previous.

"You arrested the boa constrictor yesterday?" the confused dispatcher asked, before the victim set the record straight.

"I've never heard of this before," the dispatcher can then be heard saying to emergency personnel. With ambulances and firefighters on the way, the dispatcher and the victim continued their bizarre conversation.

"It's biting my nose, there's blood everywhere," the frightened woman exclaimed. She then goes on to explain that she rescued two boa constrictors the day before and that she has 11 snakes altogether.

To the dispatcher's credit, she tries her best to calm down the understandably frightened victim. Towards the end of the call, sirens can be heard wailing in the background and the operator hangs up.