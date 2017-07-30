Earth Changes
Typhoon Nesat batters Taiwan, Haitang approaching from the south
RT
Sun, 30 Jul 2017 05:05 UTC
At least 8,760 people were evacuated from the areas most severely affected by Typhoon Nesat as of Saturday evening, Taiwan's Central News Agency reported.
The powerful tropical rainstorm that descended on the island Saturday and was approaching parts of mainland China Sunday morning is expected to pound the region for two days, according to the forecast by the Central Weather Bureau.
Winds reaching 112 kilometers per hour (70 mph) were knocking over people and objects. At least 80 rescuers have been injured, mostly by flying debris. Two rescue workers were seriously injured, authorities said.
Power lines were downed across the region, leaving some 249,230 households without electricity, according to Channel NewsAsia.
Authorities said the blackout affected over half a million households, but the government's disaster response was swift and power was restored in 360,000 homes by Sunday morning.
Long queues formed at the airports, with almost all domestic and international flights cancelled due to the poor weather conditions. Taiwanese airline EVA Air Corporation said it cancelled 42 flights Saturday.
Residents in the south of the country were the worst affected. Dozens of people in the county of Pingtung located on the southern tip of the island, were trapped due to massive floods blocking roads. Three people were taken to hospital.
Authorities sent over 4,000 troops to support emergency services help deal with the disaster.
Meanwhile, over 3,100 people were evacuated from China's Fujian province, where the typhoon is set to hit Sunday.
With Typhoon Nesat heading away from Taiwan, another storm, Typhoon Haitang is approaching the island, which is forecast to bring further torrential rains late Sunday and Monday.
Comment: This will be the first time in 50 years that Taiwan has been hit by two tropical cyclones simultaneously, with sea and land warnings issued for each, said Huang Chun-hsi, a section chief of the bureau's forecast department.
Freedom is indivisible, and when one man is enslaved, all are not free.
Why did Charlie and his parents receive such an incredible amount of attention in the international media, directly followed by this case?
I lived too close to one of these on Maui - right next door to Oprah Winfrey. First I could not move my thumb using a laptop mouse. Then I could...
An interest in the spiritual led me to meditate, often, on the difference between a spiritual existence and a physical existence. My conclusion is...
All this BS about Russiagate, fake news, created reality makes me want to vomit. Talk about Nazis, fascism. How about looking at this from the...
One doesn't have to be an addict to anything to be at peace with yourself, in a hedonistically addicted world. Evolving, appropriate ethical...
