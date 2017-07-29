A man found on the roof of an Indian River Shores home likely died by a lightning strike Friday night, authorities said.

The Indian River Shores Public Safety Department is investigating the death, with aid from the Indian River County Sheriff's Office, said Public Safety Director Rich Rosell.

The incident happened shortly before 8 p.m. at a home in River Club, a gated community near State Road A1A, Rosell said. The man's name was not released Friday night.

Paramedics have not ruled out a medical issue as the cause of the man's death, Rosell said.

Friday afternoon's thunderstorms killed a man near Satellite Beach and wounded a second person, authorities in Brevard County said. The two were at SPRA Park when they were hit.