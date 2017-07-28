Chaos erupted Tuesday at a Baltimore City Hall hearing for a proposed mandatory one-year sentence for possession of an illegal handgun.It took just minutes for rising tensions to overflow.Council members had issued several warnings to unruly attendees, but police were called to move in as activists clashed with council members, and people pushed back.It ended with two arrests and a lot of upset people.The Baltimore Police Department says a 29-year-old and a 27-year-old were arrested and will face charges.At least one person was injured as police pulled people from the room, and an ambulance was called to the scene. Police say the 27-year-old who was arrested complained of chest pains after being arrested. He has been transported to a local hospital for treatment.After all of Tuesday's events, council members voted through an amended gun bill by a 5-2 vote, moving it to the next round."To say this is going to make a difference, I hope so," says councilwoman Mary Pat Clarke. "I hope it will, because we have the votes here."Council member Brandon Scott, of the 2nd district, says he's against the bill in any form.One of the staunchest supporters of the bill says he's not a fan of the amendments, but he was willing to compromise in order to get closer to the goal."I have dozens and dozens of constituents who have reached out about this, and they are frankly sick and tired of people illegally carrying guns on the street and wreaking havoc on out communities," says Eric Costello of the 11th district.The mayor did not specifically comment on Tuesday's amendments, but she still strongly supports the bill she hopes will get illegal guns off Baltimore streets."Over 600 shootings in less than a year in our city and something has to give," Catherine Pugh says. "And so we are trying to protect the citizens of our city and make sure that we curb the violence in our city."The city council will re-visit the bill in about three weeks.