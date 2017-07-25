When asked for comment, Short was apparently aware of the termination but did not know when it would take effect, stating, "I have not been informed of any decision."
Scaramucci has stated that Short will be one of many to be terminated from their posts as the administration and Communications Office cut down on leaks and picks up on efficiency.
via Politico:
"I'm committed to taking the comms shop down to Sarah [Huckabee Sanders] and me, if I can't get the leaks to stop," Scaramucci told POLITICO.
During his first day on the job on Monday, Scaramucci met with current communications staffers and warned about leaks coming from the office. "I offered amnesty in the meeting, but that decision is above my rank," Scaramucci said.
Short said he had not been involved in any leaks. "Allegations I ever leaked anything are demonstrably false," Short said.
Short is expected to be the first of a wave of staffers closely aligned with Priebus to be shown the door.
He was closely aligned with press secretary Sean Spicer, who resigned on Friday after Scaramucci was appointed to the communications role. He was scorned by many of his colleagues for quitting the Trump campaign, only to rejoin as a White House staffer because of Priebus.
In a story often retold by campaign staffers, they arrived at Trump Tower one morning, months before the election, to see Short's computer left open on his otherwise empty desk.
The next time he was seen by former campaign staffers was in January on their first day in the White House, where some were stunned to learn that they were going to have to work alongside him or for some of the press assistants subordinate to him.
Short said he had been on a part-time assignment from the RNC and decided to return to Washington "to do my real job." He added: "I never ceased working on behalf of the ticket."
Scaramucci said in remarks to reporters Friday that he couldn't guarantee who will remain in the press shop, aside from social media director Dan Scavino and communications strategist Hope Hicks, both longtime aides to President Donald Trump. He's also named Sanders to succeed Spicer as press secretary.
Spicer was in the White House on Monday but spent most of the day alone in his office, according to people who were in the building.
