© Russian Defence Ministry

© REUTERS/ SANA

Over the past two months the Russian Aerospace Forces carried out at least 2,000 sorties and 5,850 airstrikes on terrorists in Syria, the chief of the Russian General Staff said Monday.Moreover, Kalibr missiles destroyed six objects of the Daesh terrorist group on Syrian territory. Russian Tu-95MC jets also destroyed four terrorist objects with Kh-101 air-to-surface cruise missiles, chief of the Russian General Staff's Main Operational Directorate Col. Gen. Sergei Rudskoy said."The most important objects of the Daesh terrorists were struck by high-precision long-ranged weapons. So, Kalibr cruise missiles destroyed six objects. T95MS aircraft destroyed four objects with Kh-101 missiles," he said.Rudskoy added that over the past two months some 20,000 square meters of Syrian territory have been freed from terrorists, which is 40 percent of the whole liberated territory.On June 21, the Russian Defense Ministry that Russian Navy warships launched Kalibr missiles from the Mediterranean Sea at Daesh terrorist group's targets in Hama, killing several militants and destroying the terror group's command posts and large caches of weapons.Two Russian Navy frigates - Admiral Essen and Admiral Grigorovich - fired a total of six Kalibr cruise missiles. Meanwhile, the Russian Krasnodar submarine performed a submerged launch of cruise missiles.Prior to the recent attack, the Admiral Essen and Krasnodar launched four Kalibr missiles from the eastern Mediterranean at Daesh fighters in the area of Palmyra on May 31.Kalibr cruise missiles have been used by the Russian military to fight Daesh insurgency in Syria since 2015.The Russian Navy used such missiles for the first time on October 7, 2015 as its warships joined the country's operation in Syria. The warships Dagestan, Grad Sviyazhsk, Veliky Ustyug and Uglich launched 26 missiles from the Caspian Sea and destroyed 11 Daesh targets.Chief of the Main Operational Directorate of the Russian General Staff Col. Gen. Sergei Rudskoy said that there were 1.5 times fewer ceasefire violations in Syria in the three weeks of July as compared with the same period in June.The number of ceasefire violations in Syria has gradually gone down in the past month with 1.5 times fewer breaches in July against June, the Russian military said Monday."As political agreements are implemented, there is a steady decrease in the number of violations of the ceasefire regime throughout Syria," Chief of the Main Operational Directorate of the Russian General Staff Col. Gen. Sergei Rudskoy said.He cited the General Staff's data in estimating that there were 1.5 times fewer ceasefire violations in the three weeks of July as compared with the same period in June.